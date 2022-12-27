A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Hull on Christmas Eve.

Humberside Police were called to Chamberlain Street in Sutton at around 9.20am on Saturday 24 December to reports of a fight between two men.

A man got a serious injury to his neck and was taken to hospital.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody over Christmas.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and was released on bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.