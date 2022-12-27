Police are appealing for information after a man was found with serious head injuries on a street in Hull city centre on Boxing Day.

Officers were called to Paragon Street, near the junction of Chariot Street, for concern for the safety of a man at 10pm on Monday 26 December.

They found the man seriously hurt with injuries which are thought to be life threatening.

Officers are trying to figure out how he came about his injuries and are appealing for information from anyone who saw anything.

Humberside Police said there was no wider risk to the public and officers continue to patrol the area to reassure the public.