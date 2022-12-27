Tributes have been paid to a well-known councillor and former Lord Mayor of Sheffield following her death just before Christmas.

Anne Murphy had had been a councillor in the city since 2014 and served as Lord Mayor between 2017 and 2018.

Leader of Sheffield City Council Terry Fox described her as an "incredible woman".

In a statement he said: "Deeply rooted in the community she served; Anne was committed to delivering for Sheffield.

"I have fond memories of our time together, working on projects through our East Local Area Committee of which Anne was the vice-chair.

"Anne also played a huge part in tracking down and returning the flag from the British warship, HMS Sheffield, which is now proudly displayed in Sheffield cathedral"

The news of Cllr Murphy's death, after a short illness, was announced on Christmas Eve.

Sheffield Labour said in a statement she was a "fabulous colleague and great friend to all of us."

Cllr Murphy first represented Crookes and Crosspool area on Sheffield and then went on to be the councillor for Manor Castle from 2021.

The current Lord Mayor of Sheffield Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards said Cllr Murphy was a "complete force of nature".

She said: "The word no wasn't in her vocabulary and when you just think of all the things she did, whether it was the suffragette plaque, the Stan Shaw memorial plaque, getting Sheffield city of football going, she was just a great woman."