An investigation has been launched after a body was found at a pumping station in North Yorkshire.

Police were called to the Selby Dam Pumping Station, in the Millfield Road area, shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday, 28 December.

The body has yet to be identified. North Yorkshire Police said emergency services, including ambulance workers and firefighters were at the scene.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are asking that members of the public avoid the area."