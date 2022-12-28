Rail users have been warned not to travel as a further wave of strikes is set to take place in the new year.

A 48-hour walkout by members of the RMT union starts on Tuesday, 3 January. A further 48-hour strike begins on Friday, 6 January.

The ASLEF union is also threatening strike action on Thursday 5 January.

On strike days, there will be very limited services running across the whole rail network.

People are being advised only to travel if absolutely necessary and to expect severe disruption if they do.

Which services will run during the strikes?

Northern

A reduced service will run on the Leeds routes to Selby and York, Ilkley, Skipton, Doncaster and Sheffield and Bradford Forster Square on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January. The timetable for Thursday 5 January has not yet been confirmed.

Cross Country

On 3, 4, 6 and 7 January, the first train will leave Chesterfield at 9.05am, travelling north and calling at Sheffield, Wakefield Westgate, Leeds and York.

The last train will be at 4.03pm. The reverse journey will leave from York at 9.44am, with the last train at 3.44pm. The timetable for Thursday 5 January is currently under review.

East Midlands Railway

There will be one train an hour between Sheffield and Nottingham on 3, 4, 6 and 7 January.

All other lines of route will be closed and no replacement bus services will be provided. No trains will run on Thursday 5 January.

Grand Central

On 3, 4 and 6 January, a limited service will operate between London Kings Cross and Wakefield Kirkgate or Northallerton, calling at York, only. Two trains will leave Wakefield Kirkgate at 9.57am and 12.28pm and Doncaster at 10.18am and 1.03pm in the direction of London Kings Cross.

The two trains leaving London Kings Cross will depart at 2.56pm and 3.40pm, arriving at Doncaster at 4.31pm and 5.24pm, and at Wakefield Kirkgate at 4.59pm and 5.53pm.

There will be three trains that leave Northallerton, calling through Thirsk and York, at 7.55am, 9.54am and 11.16am towards Kings Cross. The return journey will depart at 11.25am, 12.56pm and 2.24pm.

Grand Central services will not be affected by the ASLEF strike, but the 6.55am Bradford Interchange to London Kings Cross will start at Wakefield Kirkgate at 7.59am and call at Doncaster at 8.26am and London Kings Cross at 10.10am.

The 7.58am Bradford Interchange to London Kings Cross, due to leave Wakefield Kirkgate at 8.56am, has been cancelled.

LNER

Trains will run every 30 minutes from London Kings Cross to the north of England with the final service departing at 16.30. The first trains to leave York and Leeds will bet at 08.00. The first leaving Doncaster is at 07.47.

The last train to leave Leeds will be at 16.45 and the last to leave York will be at 17.35. Both these trains terminate at Doncaster.

Hull Trains

On 3, 4 and 6 January a reduced service will operate between Doncaster and London Kings Cross only, with buses or taxis running between Hull and Doncaster.

On 5 January a near normal service is expected to operate with the below exceptions. The 06:26 Hull to London Kings Cross and the 07:27 Hull to London Kings Cross will not run. The 20:30 London Kings Cross to Hull will terminate at Doncaster.

On 7 January, there will be no Hull Trains service. This is due to engineering works taking place, as well as the industrial action.

Transpennine Express

On 3, 4 and 6 January, nine services will run between York and Manchester Piccadilly in both directions. The Cleethorpes and Sheffield service will run five services in both directions.

Also on 6 and 7 January ten services will run in both directions between York and Huddesrfield and the Cleethorpes and Sheffield service will run five services in both directions.

TPE will not operate any services on 5 January.