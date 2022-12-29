Police have seized a car in Sheffield because of its driver's "appalling" parking.

The Nissan Micra was loaded onto the back of a recovery vehicle after it was seen parked across a pavement.

In a social media post, the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Team said officers took action "after it was found parked in an appalling manner".

They added: "It’s going to be a costly way to finish this year as they’ll be issued with three points and fine when they claim their vehicle back."

Many social media users praised the police response.

Laura Starlian write: "Excellent! I don't understand how any driver would think this would be OK."

James Brookshaw said: "How do they even get a driving licence? Well done."

Michael Hather added: "Unbelievable! Anyone who parks like that doesn't deserve a car."

