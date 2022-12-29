A GP surgery near Doncaster has apologised after mistakenly sending a mass text message to its patients saying they had "aggressive lung cancer".

Askern Medical Practice had intended to send a message to all its patients wishing them merry Christmas and happy New Year on 23 December, but accidentally told them they had the disease "with metastases" - secondary cancerous growths elsewhere in the body - and that a "DS1500" form needed to be completed.

A DS1500 form is used to apply for additional benefits from the government if someone has been given a terminal diagnosis.

This message was mistakenly sent to all patients at Askern Medical Practice. Credit: Facebook

The correction message was sent 22 minutes after the initial text, offering "sincere apologies" and saying the previous one had been "sent out in error".

Property developer Chris Reed, 57, tried to call the surgery after his partner broke down following the text but found the lines were all busy. They rushed to the centre and were told on arrival that the message was a mistake and his cancer results were actually negative.

One patient took to Facebook to say they were "shaking and close to tears" after receiving the message. They said: "Something's clearly not right at Askern Medical Practice. Fuming. I received this message and I'm not the only one."

The correction message was sent 22 minutes later. Credit: Facebook

"I was shaking and close to tears. Quite a few in the surgery now with the same text," they said. "I was near the surgery and walked in to say 'what the hell?'. I'm not the only one, but people will now be worried if they've received this text."

Another person commented: "Yet another absolute FAILURE from a c**p doctors."

It is not yet clear how the wrong message was sent out.

Askern Medical Practice has been approached for comment.

