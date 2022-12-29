A Lamborghini driver died in a crash which closed the M62 in West Yorkshire for several hours.

Shaan Hussain, aged 20 and from Bradford, was in a black Lamborghini Urus which overturned on the westbound carriageway, Outlane, at around 4.20am on Wednesday, 21 December.

A 22-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Shaan Hussain Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The westbound carriageway was closed between junction 24 for Ainley Top and junction 22 for Rishworth Moor for several hours, causing major congestion.

West Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the collision and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage.

