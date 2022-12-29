Police have launched a hate crime investigation after a man defecated in the garden of the former cricketer Azeem Rafiq.

The ex-bowler has spoken out about how he has become the target of abuse in the wake of claims that he was the victim of institutional racism while a player at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Giving evidence to a committee of MPs earlier this month, he spoke about the consequences of going public, saying: "The downside and the difficult bits have been that my family has been the target of abuse, threats and attacks.

"Recently at my family house there was a bloke in broad daylight walked in and out of the garden on the phone before defecating. Bringing a loo roll. It looked very planned."

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed they are investigating the incident, in Barnsley, as racially motivated.

The force said it happened at 6.18pm on 5 October at an address in Gawber Road.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident in October. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to find.

A spokesperson said: "It is believed that the incident, which is classed as a public order offence, is racially motivated.

"We are looking to speak to this man as we believe he could help us progress our enquiries."

Rafiq prompted a game-wide scandal after going public with allegations that he had been racially abused at Yorkshire.

In November last year he gave evidence to a parliamentary committee, in which he said his experiences had left him feeling suicidal.

Last month he told ITV News he was leaving the UK with his family because of the backlash he had endured as a result of his claims.

