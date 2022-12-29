Police believe a paedophile who was jailed for abusing a boy in Wakefield may have attacked other victims who have not yet been identified.

Michael Hooley, 78, of Coach Road in Wakefield, was sentenced to 17 years in prison at Leeds Crown Court this month after being found guilty of a number of charges dating back to the late 1970s in Wakefield and in Ossett.

He groomed his victim, who was under 10, by taking him on outings, plying him with alcohol and showing him pornography.

Det Insp Paul Oldham, of the Wakefield District Safeguarding Unit, said: "It is possible that there are others who were victims of Hooley’s despicable crimes all those years ago, and we would like to appeal to them to come forward and engage with our specially trained officers who will investigate reports thoroughly and provide support throughout the process."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.