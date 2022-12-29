A man who was stabbed to death in an East Yorkshire village has been named after police arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to reports of an injured man at a property on Little London Way, West Cowick, Snaith, at 7.15pm on Wednesday.

Paul Hanson, 54, was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody.

Humberside Police said Mr Hanson's family are being supported by specialist trained officers and have asked for privacy at this time.