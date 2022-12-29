A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a village in East Yorkshire.

Police were called to Little London Lane at around 7.15pm on Wednesday night after reports a man had been assaulted.The 54-year-old was taken to hospital, but died a short time later. A 53-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.The victim has not been named, but Humberside Police said his family were being supported by specially trained officers.Det Ch Insp Nicola Burnett said: "We understand that news of a tragic incident such as this will cause shock and concern to people in the village and surrounding areas.

"However, I wish to reassure people that this was an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and, as such, there is no wider risk to members of the public."Officers will remain in West Cowick over the coming days whilst we continue with our investigation, and a scene guard will remain in place."

