Police investigating a Boxing Day attack which left a man with a life-threatening head injury have issued CCTV images of a man they want to find.

The victim was found assaulted on Paragon Street in Hull at around 10pm on Monday, 26 December.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Det Supt Craig Nicholson said: "Over the course of the last four days, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries as well as reviewing CCTV in the area.

Police believe the man was in the same pub as the victim. Credit: Humberside Police

"Following our recent appeals, we have been provided with some very helpful information from the public and have now identified the man in these CCTV images who we believe could assist us with our investigation.

"It is thought that that the victim, alongside the man in these images, were both in the pub Hull Cheese prior to the assault taking place."

Anyone with information should contact Humberside Police.