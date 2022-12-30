An animal charity in Hull is appealing for information after the death of two puppies found dumped in a drain.

Ren's Rescue took in the puppies, which were among an abandoned litter of six, after a call from a member of the public who had found them.

General manager Pamela Maunsell said the animals, believed to be American bulldogs, were aged between four and five months, but were the size of dogs half that age because of malnutrition.

The surviving puppies are being given round the clock care. Credit: MEN

Two of them died shortly after. One remains in critical condition.

Pamela said: "We are desperately trying to find who their mother is. Someone somewhere must know who has bred them. These puppies have been maltreated over a considerable period of time.

"They've got no muscular development. Their nails have never been worn down, so they've never been able to walk around. They've got no muscle on their back.

"I doubt they have ever been out or seen the sun because they have rickets. We need to find that mother fast, because otherwise they will be breeding from her again and we need to stop it.

The puppies have now been handed to the RSPCA.

