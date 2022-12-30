The family of a 13-year-old boy from Lincolnshire who was knocked down by a drug-driver in a hit-and-run incident outside his home say he has been left with lifelong injuries.

Kayne Delee was crossing the road to say goodnight to his mother, Angie, at the care home where she worked opposite their house in Caistor, when he was hit by a car which then left the scene.

The 29-year-old driver was later found to be under the influence of cocaine and was uninsured.

The incident, in April 2021, left Kayne with a broken leg, pelvis and shoulder and facial fractures, bruised lungs and a brain injury.

He now uses a wheelchair and was forced to take four months off school. He still suffers from headaches and dizziness.

The driver was jailed for 16 months but was released after four months.

Angie said: "He's more or less, in my view, got away with it. Yes, he went to prison for four months, but it'll never be enough, because Kayne's been left with lifelong injuries. It's very upsetting."

Speaking to ITV News, Kayne said he was "really scared" that he was going to die at the time of the crash.

"It was very difficult [after the accident]," he said. "But with help from everybody I could get better."

The keen Tottenham Hotspur fan received messages and gifts from his favourite players, including England captain Harry Kane, as well as from David Walliams and Matt Lucas.

"I think it helped to keep his spirits up and helped him with his recovery, definitely," Angie said.

Kayne has now written a book about his experience which he sells to make money for Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The teenager has started walking on his own again, but continues to struggle at school.

"It's affected his school work massively," Angie said. "The school have got a teacher in most of his lessons with him now because of it all.

"It took him a while to get back to school after the incident happened so he's missed a lot, especially with Covid in the mix.

"The thing with Kayne is, nothing really phases him. He just takes everything in his stride, but he does struggle with his concentration nowadays."

Kayne has created a comic book to chart his experience, with the help of his English teacher to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital, where he was treated.

Kayne's Story is on sale at his school and a couple of other shops in Caistor.

Kayne and his family have also raised hundreds of pounds through a series of fundraising events.

"I want to sell as many as I can for Sheffield [Children's Hospital], because all the money goes to them and it'll be a massive help," he said.

"They were really kind and caring.

"It makes me really happy that I can do some good things after what I've been through."

The comic book, called Kayne's Story, is on sale at Caistor Grammar School, SweetieBelles on South Street and at the local Post Office in the village.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.