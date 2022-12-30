European champion Beth Mead and footballer-turned-broadcaster Chris Kamara are among the Yorkshire names to feature on the New Year Honours list.

Mead, 27, from near Whitby in North Yorkshire, was one of England's stand-out stars at the Euros in the summer, winning the golden boot as the tournament's top scorer as England won the trophy.

She has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to football, less than two weeks after she was voted the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year.

Kamara, who turned 65 on Christmas Day and lives in Wakefield, has also been given an MBE for services to football, as well as his anti-racism and charity work.

The former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Bradford City player, from Middlesbrough, has recently opened up about his struggle with apraxia of speech, a condition which saw him give up live broadcasting as a football pundit.

Lizzie Deignan (left) and Johnny Nelson are also among the list of honours from Yorkshire. Credit: PA

Other notable names from the region include Leeds cyclist Lizzie Deignan, 34, and Sheffield boxer Johnny Nelson, 55, who receive MBEs for services to their respective sports.

Former world champion Deignan claimed the first medal for Team GB at the London 2012 OIympic Games, a silver in cycling's road race. She was also victorious in her home race the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire and still competes professionally.

Deignan, who has taken time out from racing following the birth of her son, told ITV News she thought it was a "joke" when she received an email telling her the news.

She said: "It was totally out of the blue, I wasn't expecting it, but I felt very honoured."

Former professional boxer Nelson currently works as a pundit on Sky Sports having previously held the WBO world championship belt from 1999 to 2005, making him the longest reigning cruiserweight of all time.

He has previously worked with prison inmates as well and is also recognised for his services to young people in South Yorkshire.

Nelson said it was "surprising and amazing news".

He added: "The first thing I wanted to do was phone [late boxing coach] Brendan Ingle because he wanted me to go for something like this or get something like this, many, many years ago, and I didn't understand the importance of it and how it represented what you had done in your community and in your sport. Now Brenda's passed away and I think he'll be up there smiling, and my mum will be there smiling, really proud."

Liz and Charles Ritchie, parents of Jack Ritchie

Away from sport, Liz and Charles Ritchie, from Sheffield, have been awarded MBEs for services to charity and to families affected by bereavements linked to gambling addiction.

The couple set up the charity Gambling With Lives after their son, Jack, took his own life.

Mrs Ritchie said the honour was a "huge surprise".

Mr Ritchie added: "So many people say 'Jack would be so proud of you', but the truth is we wish we were not part of this and like all other Gambling With Lives families we wish we had never been here and never having to engage in anything like this and that we were just Jack's parents. We do, though, acknowledge that it is recognition of all of the hard work that has been put in by so many people."

Who else from Yorkshire has been given a New Year Honour?

Dozens of people from the region have been honoured for their charitable, community and professional work. Here is the full list:

Damehood

Prof Cathryn Nutbrown, from Sheffield University, for services to early childhood education.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBEs)

Businesswoman Lesley Batchelor, from York, for services to international trade.

Chief scientific adviser Prof Andrew Curran, from Sheffield, for public service.

Interim medical director for the North East and Yorkshire Dr Yvette Oade, from Liversedge, West Yorkshire, for services to women in the NHS.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBEs)

Arla Foods managing director Afshin Amirahmadi, from Leeds, for services to the dairy industry.

Philip Batty, from Hull, the director of ceremonies for the Commonwealth Games, for services to sport and culture.

Chairman of the International Trade Forum, William Beckett, from Sheffield, for services to manufacturing and exports.

Helen Gaunt, from Leeds, a specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, for services to law and order.

Sharon Kaur Jandu, director of the Yorkshire Asian Business Association, for services to International Trade.

Senior research professor Kantilal Vardichand Mardia, from Hull, for services to statistical science.

Sandra Needham, chief executive of the West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, for services to business and the economy.

Prof Kate Pickett, from York University, for services to societal quality.

Jane Read, of HM Prison and Probation Service, from Wakefield, for public service.

Richard Sheriff, chief executive of the Red Kite Learning Trust, from Harrogate, for services to education.

Helen Webb, of the Co-Operative Society, from Ilkley, for services to equality.

Alison Wilson, from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, for public service.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs)

Former boxer Johnny Nelson, for services to boxing and young people in South Yorkshire.

Dr Peter Belfield, of St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds, for services to patient safety and care.

Richard Burns, of HM Revenue and Customs, from Leeds, for public service.

Stuart Clarke, director of Leeds Digital Festival, for services to the technology sector.

Robert Clarkson, of RAF Fylingdales, from Whitby, for services to the RAF.

Louise Davies, of Christians on the Left, from Sheffield, for political and charitable services.

Cyclist Lizzie Deignan for services to cycling.

Janet Forshaw, of the Coram Life Education, from Sowerby Bridge, for services to education during Covid-19.

Kenneth Gill, from Pocklington, for services to the community in Ryedale.

Susan Hickson-Marsay, of Hornsea Inshore Rescue, for services to Hornsea, East Riding and maritime safety.

Richard Holmes, managing director of Cryer and Stott, from Castleford, for services to the British food industry.

Bryndon Hughes, from Huddersfield, father of murdered PC Nicola Hughes, for services to people affected by crime.

Shadim Hussain, chief executive of My Foster Family, from Bradford, for services to equality and foster care.

Anthony Jameson-Allen, co-founder of the Sporting Memories Foundation, from Scarborough, for services to dementia and loneliness.

Sarah Johal, of the Regional Adoption Agencies, from Leeds, for services to adoption.

Chris Kamara, for services to football, anti-racism and charity.

Ruth Kerry, of the Yorkshire and the Humber Public Protection Unit, for services to victims.

Prof David Lerner, from Shipley, for services to the environment.

Prof Andrew Lockey, of the Resuscitation Council, from Halifax, for services to resuscitation training.

Edward Lynch, co-founder of RJC Dance, from Leeds, for services to dance.

Dr Shaid Mahmood, chair of governors at Leeds City College, for services to further education.

Beth Mead, for services to football.

Robert Oliver, from York, for services to the construction equipment and manufacturing sector.

Jillian Quinn, founder of Dementia Forward, from Harrogate, for services to people with dementia.

Charles and Liz Ritchie, from Sheffield, for services to charity and bereaved families.

Victoria Schofield, director for children's social care at Wakefield Council, for services to children and young people.

Cynthia Shaw, from Rotherham, for services to the community.

Julia Skelton, executive director of Mind the Gap, from Knaresborough, for services to theatre.

Susan Smyth, from Driffield, for services to children and young people.

Keranjeet Kaur Virdee, chief executive and artistic director of South Asian Arts UK, from Leeds, for services to the arts.

Jonathan Wakeman, founder and artistic director of East Street Arts, from Leeds, for services to the arts.

Karen Watson, founder and artistic director of East Street Arts, from Leeds, for services to the arts.

Rachael Whitaker, policy manager for offender health and secure services, Department of Health and Social Care, from Ossett, for services to mental health policy.

Helena Whitbread, historian and editor, from Elland, for services to history and literature.

Kathleen Williams, co-Founder and director of RJC Dance, from Leeds, for services to dance.

British Empire Medallists (BEMs)

Maxwell Ayamba, founder of Sheffield Environmental Movement, from Sheffield, for services to the environment and to the community in Sheffield.

Marjorie Black, police staff community assessor at West Yorkshire Police, from Bradford, for services to policing and charity.

Mark Bridel, regional freight manager at Network Rail, from York, for services to charity and to the community in York.

Angela Gabriel, community champion for Leeds in Bloom and lately councillor at Leeds City Council, from Leeds, for services to the community in Leeds.

Frances Greenwell, from Middlesbrough, for services to the community in Great Ayton.

Jacqueline Higginbottom, from Sheffield, for services to the community in Deepcar.

Ann Holdsworth, from Harrogate, for services to the community in Harrogate.

Lorraine Lear, development manager, Northallerton and the Dales Mencap Society, from Northallerton, for services to people with learning disabilities in North Yorkshire.

Paul Matson, founder, Hull 4 Heroes, from Hessle, for services to veterans and serving armed forces personnel.

John Procter, from Pudsey, for services to the community in Farsley.Margaret Webster, from Cleckheaton, for services to the community in Scholes.

Christopher Wooldridge, for services to the community in York.

