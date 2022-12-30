Police say a large fire at a disused hotel was caused by a cannabis factory.

Emergency services were called to Marine Residence, on Belmont Road in Scarborough, at around 3.30am on Thursday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The building is believed to have been unoccupied at the time of the fire, but there is evidence people had been staying inside to tend to the cannabis plants which will be recovered by the police in due course.

"Fire investigators have determined that the cause of fire was electrical.

"Police enquiries are ongoing in and around the hotel as officers investigate who is involved in the cannabis factory."

A safety cordon was put in place at the site. Officers said it could take up to two days for the fire to be extinguished.

The former four-star hotel closed in 2020. It was described as "conveniently situated in the Scarborough centre" and "packed with in-house facilities".