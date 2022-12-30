Two stewards are being treated in hospital after they were left with head injuries following a pitch invasion at a League One game.

Barnsley have launched an investigation after four officials were hurt during the match against Fleetwood at Oakwell on Thursday.

The incident happened in the 84th minute, shortly after Barnsley scored a late winner. Two of the stewards were taken to hospital. Two others received medical treatment at the ground.

The South Yorkshire club said it was reviewing CCTV footage.

In a statement Barnsley said: "This is completely unacceptable. Stewards are in place at Oakwell on matchdays for the safety of everyone within the stadium – including the players and officials on the pitch. "Encroachment onto the field of play is a criminal offence and those found guilty of such an offence will be punished accordingly.

"In the case of a minor encroaching onto the field of play, in such a case, the parents or guardians of the child in question will also face a ban from matches at Oakwell."

It added: "The club has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of foul or abusive behaviou. "We are in dialogue with all relevant authorities, and whilst currently subject to an ongoing FA Action Plan following previous incidents at Oakwell, the potential ramifications following such an incident have been well documented."

