Pedestrian seriously injured after crash in Sheffield
A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car which mounted a footpath following a crash in Sheffield.
The 33-year-old was walking on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, at 5.12pm on Wednesday, 28 December, when a white Ford Transit van and a silver Skoda Octavia collided nearby.
The Skoda then mounted the pavement, colliding with him and crashing into two other parked vehicles.
Pictures posted on the Sheffield Online Facebook page show a number of damaged vehicles after the collision.
The pedestrian remains in hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
South Yorkshire Police want to speak to witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage.
