A man was seriously injured after being hit by a car which mounted a footpath following a crash in Sheffield.

The 33-year-old was walking on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne, at 5.12pm on Wednesday, 28 December, when a white Ford Transit van and a silver Skoda Octavia collided nearby.

The Skoda then mounted the pavement, colliding with him and crashing into two other parked vehicles.

Pictures posted on the Sheffield Online Facebook page show a number of damaged vehicles after the collision.

One of the damaged cars. Credit: Sheffield Online

The pedestrian remains in hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage.

