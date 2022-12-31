Play Brightcove video

Rev Fr Chris Posluszny Dean, St Marie's Cathedral pays tribute

A senior member of the catholic church in South Yorkshire has paid tribute to former Pope Benedict the sixteenth who died today at the age of ninety five.Benedict was the leader of the Catholic church for almost eight years until he resigned in 2013. A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”

He visited the UK in 2010 when he met with the late Queen and became the second pope in history to visit the UK.

At Saint Marie's Roman Catholic Cathedral in Sheffield they have been remembering, with religious leaders there among those paying their respects.

Rev Fr Chris Posluszny Dean, St Marie's Cathedral said:"For a lot of people it will be just a moment of prayer, of remembering him, remembering what he contributed to the church, his preachings, his teachings, and the books that he wrote and his care which he showed and the spirit of humility that was evident in his dealings with other people and his meetings with the Queen here and other leaders across the world."

