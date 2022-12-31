A South Yorkshire police officer has been charged with sexual assault following an off-duty social event two years ago.

PC Paul Hinchcliffe , who worked in training, was arrested after a report to the force’s Professional Standards Department prompted the investigation.

The 46-year-old police officer has been suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is on hold pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Hinchcliffe has been bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Department, said: "We remain committed to ensuring our staff reflect the high standards our communities rightly expect. We will continue to investigate all reports that come into us and take appropriate action.”

