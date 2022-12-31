A 71-year-old woman needed hospital treatment after being attacked by an armed man wearing a skull mask during a robbery at her home in Doncaster.

Her 73-year-old husband was also injured during the incident which happened at around 9.45pm on Wednesday 16 November.

The suspect rang the doorbell at the couple's home in the Hatfield area before forcing his way inside and demanding money while threatening them at knife-point.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police said: "When they told him they didn’t have any, he is believed to have assaulted the 71-year-old woman, hitting her with the base of the knife repeatedly on the head.

It is understood that the couple tried to fight back, and the woman attempted to open the front door to raise the alarm but was dragged back into the property by the suspect."

He eventually fled the property with a small amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being white, in his early 20s and approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with fair hair and pale skin. He is reported to have been wearing dark clothing – slim trousers and a dark jacket with a hood, and a distinctive red and black skull Halloween mask.

He is also believed to have been wearing thin gloves. The victims reported that he spoke with a local accent and had a deep voice.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information including CCTV and dashcam footage to get in touch.

