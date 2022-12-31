A woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed at a house in East Yorkshire.

Paul Hanson, 54, was found injured at a property in Little London Road in West Cowick, near Snaith, on 28 December. He was taken to hospital, but died shortly afterwards.

Humberside Police had been called to the address at about 7:15pm after reports that a man had been stabbed.

Teresa Hanson, 53, of West Cowick, is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later charged with murder.

