A man has been charged after a man was left with a life-threatening head injury after a Boxing Day assault in Hull.

The victim was found on Paragon Street in Hull at around 10pm on Monday, 26 December.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Liam Lovick, 32, of Dodthorpe, has been charged with two counts of unlawful wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.

He was also charged with a second attack on Whitefriargate in Hull on Saturday 10 December.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Hull Magistrates Court.