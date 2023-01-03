A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with two cars in Sheffield.

Emergency services pronounced the rider dead at the scene on Rotherham Gateway on Monday night, 2 January.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers were called just after 9.30pm to a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

"A black Mazda 2, a black Nissan Note and a black Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle on A630 Rotherham Gateway out of the city, between Catcliffe and junction 33."

The man's family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

The force is appealing for witnesses.

