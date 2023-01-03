Play Brightcove video

A church has temporarily closed its doors after the garden of the neighbouring vicarage collapsed into a brook following a landslip.

St Mary's Church in Luddenden, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, said it was awaiting an assessment by structural engineers following the incident between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Land off Stocks gave way following heavy rain, taking the garden of the detached vicarage, which is now privately owned, with it. A greenhouse collapsed down the embankment.

In a post on Facebook, the church said s tructural engineers and the Environment Agency had been assessing the site.

"Please keep the family whose home is the vicarage in your prayers," it added.

Geoff Budd, lay minister at the church, was at home when the incident happened.

He said: " I heard this noise, of rock falling upon rock, and I looked out of the window and could see that the whole of the churchyard was beginning to flood."

He and colleagues worked to sand bag the church to prevent flooding.

In a further Facebook message, the church added: "In discussions with the Archdeaon of Halifax, the churchwardens have agreed to close the church and churchyard temporarily until we have more details from structural engineers.

"Once the picture is clearer, we will post any information on our Facebook page."