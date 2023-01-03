A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Boston.

The victim, who is in his 20s, remains in a stable condition in hospital after being treated for stab wounds following the incident in Hartley Street at 7.52pm on Monday 2 January.

A police spokesperson said:" A 34-year-old man was shortly arrested in the nearby area on suspicion of attempted murder.

"A 57-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aiding an offender. Both remain in custody and will be questioned in due course."

Lincolnshire police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

