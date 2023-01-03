Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old at her home in Leeds on Christmas Day.

West Yorkshire Police were called to an address in the Middleton area of the city after being contacted by paramedics.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: "At 10.36am on Sunday, 25 December, officers were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Throstle Road, Middleton, where the girl had been pronounced dead by paramedics.

"Enquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding her death."

