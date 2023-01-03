Dozens of people charged over suspected widespread child sexual abuse in Bradford are still awaiting trial, a report has revealed.

Thirty-seven suspects have yet to face trial following investigations by West Yorkshire Police's Operation Dalesway into historic incidents of grooming across the district.

Bradford Council's executive was due to be given an update on work by the Bradford District Safeguarding Partnership at a meeting today (Tuesday).

A report said: "Since the last report, eight offenders have been sentenced to 90 years in prison. There are currently 37 suspects charged and due to stand trial."

The report revealed that 14 investigations into historic child sex abuse were ongoing - with five having been opened since last year.

But police believe that the number of cases is "levelling off" as many of the larger grooming gangs have already been sentenced.

West Yorkshire Police also has a "cyber" team, known as the Polit Team, which was set up in 2015 to tackle online grooming.

The report said: "Child sexual abuse and exploitation continue to be identified across the district.

"This is particularly true of online abuse, where ever more sophisticated digital tools protect anonymity and where apps encourage children to engage in risky behaviour.

"Law enforcement agencies, including the police, are working with partners from the industry and voluntary sector partners, both in the UK and abroad, to raise awareness and support children and parents.

"Bradford Polit Team has successfully executed 120 warrants in the last year.

"They have also dealt with over 220 offenders in the Bradford district for various child sexual offences," the report concludes.

In 2021 Bradford authorities apologised for failing to protect victims of child sexual exploitation after a report into the issue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.