A woman has appeared in court accused of killing her 54-year-old husband in the village of West Cowick near Goole.

Police were called to Little London Lane at around 7.15pm on Wednesday, 28 December, after reports a man had been assaulted.

Paul Hanson was taken to hospital after being found with a stab wound. He died a short time later.

Teresa Hanson, aged 53, of West Cowick, appeared at Hull Crown Court charged with his murder and was granted conditional bail. She is due to appear in court again in March.

A provisional trial date was set for 12 June.

