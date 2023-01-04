An 18-year-old woman has died after the car she was travelling in crashed in Bradford during a police chase.

The silver Vauxhall Vectra overturned on Baildon Road shortly before midnight on Tuesday after failing to stop for police.

West Yorkshire Police said five other people were injured.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A 26-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident. They both remain in police custody.

Baildon Road remained closed on Wednesday while investigations took place.

West Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the collision.

