Bethany England has joined Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea in what is reported to be a record deal for the Women's Super League.

The 28-year-old England international moves to Spurs having spent seven years at the Blues, where she scored 74 goals in 163 appearances.

Born in Barnsley, England joined Chelsea in 2016 after beginning her career in South Yorkshire at Doncaster Belles. She was part of the England squad which won the Euro 2022 championship last summer.

Her transfer fee is reported to be £250,000, eclipsing the £200,000 Chelsea paid Manchester United for Lauren James in 2021.

"My next chapter. I'm so excited to join Tottenham Women," England posted on her Twitter account.

"Buzzing to meet up with the girls and get started at this great club. Let's write some history together!"

England also posted a message to Chelsea fans, saying: "It has been the biggest honour to play for this amazing club that has been my home for the past seven years.

"Every time I've stepped out onto the pitch I've given my all for Chelsea and our incredible fans.

"I'm so proud to have played my part in the success we have achieved over the years."

The 21 cap international started her career at Doncaster Belles before joining Chelsea in 2016. Credit: PA

England scored 14 goals in all competitions last season as Chelsea won another league and cup double, bringing her tally to 55 goals in 115 WSL appearances.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: "Beth has given tremendous service to the club.

"She has contributed to all of our success over the past seven years and she leaves a winner and a Chelsea legend. We wish her the very best for the next stage of her career."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.