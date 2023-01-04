A man has been charged with multiple offences following a stabbing in Boston.

Felikas Grigas, 34, of Hartley Street faces four charges after a man was found with two stab wounds on Hartley Street.

Lincolnshire Police arrested Mr Grigas and a woman after the incident on Monday.

Mr Grigas has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a blade, harassment without violence and stalking without fear, distress or alarm.

He is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 January.

The woman has been released on bail while investigations continue.

