A man who was jailed for killing a police officer more than 20 years ago is now facing a life sentence for murder after admitting a fatal stabbing.

Wayne Rule, of Cygnet Court, Spalding, Lincolnshire, was given a nine-year prison term in 2001 after admitting the manslaughter of PC Jon Odell in a hit-and-run incident.

PC Odell was carrying out speed checks when he was mown down by Rule in Margate, Kent, the previous year.

Now Rule, 46, has pleaded guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Darren Kirk.

He attacked Mr Kirk at Cygnet Court in Spalding after knifing another man, in his 40s, in a row over drugs in December 2021.

PC Jon Odell died in 2000. Credit: Kent Police

The other victim survived after being attacked by Rule at a property in Bowditch Road, Spalding, in the early hours of 20 December. He was able to name Rule as his attacker.

But Mr Kirk died at the scene after being stabbed by Rule less than an hour later. Rule was arrested within hours.

On Wednesday, 4 January, Rule admitted murder and attempted murder at Lincoln Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 16 January.

Det Ch Insp Andy McWatt said: "This has been a long investigation and something which has been further drawn out for the victims' families due to Rule's refusal to accept responsibility. We are very pleased that today he has now admitted the charges of murder and attempted murder and will be sentenced by the courts later this month."

