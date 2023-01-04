Police have issued images of a man they want to find after a suspected arson attack at a school in Huddersfield on New Year's Day.

The fire broke out at Rowley Lane Junior Infant and Nursery school in Lepton on the afternoon of 1 January, causing serious damage to four sheds and the school roof.

West Yorkshire Police said no one was hurt. Officers believe the fire was started between 3.30pm and 4pm.

The force has released images of a man they want to speak to.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to speak to Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Andy Barraclough, of the Huddersfield Neighboorhood Policing Team, said: “Clearly any fire has the potential to have very serious consequences and it is thought this blaze was started deliberately."

He added: “We are issuing CCTV stills of a man officers want to speak with in connection with the investigation."

