A number of people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned in a serious collision.

Police were called at 11.47pm yesterday (3 January) to Baildon Road near Pasture Road in Bradford after a silver car overturned.

Several people have been taken to hospital and a male from the car was arrested on suspicion of driving and drug driving offences.

Road closures are still in place, and are expected to be for a number of hours, as recover and investigation work takes places.

The vehicle involved was being pursued by police at the time of the collision and a referral has been made to the IOPC.