Family and friends have paid tribute to a young mother who died in a crash following a police pursuit.

Amber Deakin, 18, who had a 16-month-old son, was a passenger in a car which overturned on Baildon Road, Baildon, West Yorkshire, on Tuesday night. Five other people were injured.

The Vauxhall Vectra had earlier failed to stop for officers, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A 26-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident.

In a social media post, Amber's sister Holly wrote: "RIP my beautiful baby sister."

Her father, Simon Deakin wrote: "Fly high my beautiful girl. I'm going to miss you so much."

Emergency services were called to Baildon Road on Tuesday night.

Friends added their tributes. Amy-Jo Tetley posted on Facebook: "Can’t believe you have gone so young. You will be missed by so many. Thinking of friends and family in this sad time."Kenzie Crossley posted: "Honestly can’t believe it. RIP Amber Deakin, thinking of your family and your little boy. Will always be there for him."

An online fundraiser has been started to support the family.

Lisa Kendall, who organised the page, wrote that it was to "let them know how we are all there for them and will do whatever we can do to help."West Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the incident. The watchdog has confirmed it is investigating.

