A hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian while fleeing police has been jailed for more than six years.

Kyle Charlesworth, who was uninsured and without a licence, drove off after officers tried to stop him and was travelling at more than twice the speed limit when he hit 68-year-old Paul Collins in Leeds. He then drove off.

Mr Collins was given treatment by emergency workers following the incident on 4 October 2021, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charlesworth, 28, of Furlong Road, Goldthorpe, was later arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured and unlicensed.

At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, 5 January, he was sentenced to six years and nine months after admitting the charges.

Charlesworth was also handed a five-year driving ban, which will start when he leaves prison.

The court heard from Mr Collins’ family, who said they were in the process of reuniting after becoming estranged before he was killed.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Clare Barran, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "Kyle Charlesworth made a conscious decision to drive in the manner that he did on that night and showed no consideration whatsoever for anyone other than himself.

"Mr Collins was struck down having done nothing wrong and lost his life as a result."

