Police in Bradford are appealing for information to help find a man wanted for an alleged kidnap and robbery. Emmanuel Sherriff, 26, is wanted in connection with an incident which took place on Sackville Street on 5 February 2022.

A £1,000 reward has been offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to Sherriff's arrest. Despite extensive enquiries, West Yorkshire Police have been unable to locate him and are asking the public to assist.

The alleged kidnap and robbery took place on Sackville Street in Bradford. Credit: Google

Sherriff is known to have connections to the Bradford, Kirklees and Leeds areas and is described as black, with a goatee beard, 5ft 11ins tall, and slim.

Officers now believe he may have travelled out of West Yorkshire and could be in the north of England or Scotland. The public are warned not to approach Sherriff but to report information or sightings relating to him by calling police on 101. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

