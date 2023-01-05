Play Brightcove video

Police have released video footage of a man running off after a crash involving a man and a young child.

The incident happened when a black Ford Mondeo Zetec and a grey Ford Ranger Wildtrak, collided in High Street, Bentley, Doncaster, on 21 August 2022.

The driver of the Ford Mondeo, a man aged in his 40s, and a seven-year-old passenger, were treated by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

The two occupants of the Ford Ranger fled the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police have released mobile phone footage showing a man running away.

They are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

