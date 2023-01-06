A car involved in a fatal crash while being chased by police had overtaken a number of other vehicles before it overturned, police have said.

Amber Deakin, 18, who was a passenger in the Vauxhall Vectra, died following the incident on Baildon Road, Baildon, West Yorkshire, on Tuesday night.

West Yorkshire Police said officers tried to stop the car on Otley Road in Shipley at 11.40pm.

But it drove off along Baildon Road before crashing around seven minutes later.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are aware that prior to the collision the Vectra overtook other vehicles and would ask these drivers to come forward."

A 21-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and 26-year-old man who was also arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident following a referral by West Yorkshire Police.

A fundraiser set up in memory of Amber Deakin, who had a 16-month old son, has raised almost £1,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.