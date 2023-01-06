Police say a boy and girl who have gone missing from their homes in Leeds may be together.

Kaci Poulton, 14, was reported missing shortly after midnight on Thursday after last being seen near her home in Wortley at around 2pm.

She is 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with brown shoulder length hair.

It is believed she may be with Thomas Marszalek, also 14, who was reported missing from home in the Wortley area on Wednesday.

He is 5ft 10ins tall and slim with cropped dark hair. He was last seen wearing school uniform of black blazer, black trousers and black hooded top.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "There are concerns for their welfare due to their ages and officers are carrying out enquiries to trace them."

Anyone with information should call Leeds district CID via 101.

