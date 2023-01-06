A council is to introduce charges of 40p-an-hour to park at popular green spaces and attractions.

Leeds City Council will end free parking at Golden Acre Park in Bramhope, Kirkstall Abbey, Middleton Park, Otley Chevin Park, Roundhay Park and Temple Newsam.

Visitors at 24 other public spaces around the city will also be told to pay for using their cars.

Venues where people park for relatively short periods of time are likely to see relatively "modest" charges introduced.

Season tickets could also be introduced at parks where people go several times a month.

The council revealed in December it was planning to introduce fees at some green spaces to balance its books.

Disabled badge holders will still be able to park for free under the proposals. Credit: PA

It is likely to sign the plan off in February and roll the charges out over the year.

Speaking at a scrutiny meeting, senior council officer James Rogers said: "In terms of the charges, what we’re proposing is modest charges, recognising most people will use these car parks for one or two hours a day.

"40p-an-hour is what we’re currently proposing as part of the consultation process.

"We might just need different arrangements where some of these car parks are used for maybe longer stay parking, where we’re happy to encourage that.

"We’ll put the price in according to the appropriateness of each car park. But generally it will be 40p-an-hour."

Roundhay Park is a popular destination for the city's residents. Credit: Google

The council says blue badge holders will be exempt from the charges and that the money will help fund maintenance of the car parks themselves.

It also insists the charges will be enforced, despite admitting at the end of last year it was grappling with a parking warden shortage.

The system is also likely to be cash-less, with drivers asked to pay through a phone app.

Conservative councillor for Adel and Wharfedale, Barry Anderson asked: "For those people who are regular users – for example in my ward, Golden Acre Park is used by a lot of people who walk their dogs there every single day – will there be season tickets where you can pay a one-off [fee]?

"If you did that it would probably improve the cash flow for the council because you’d get the money up front. Have you thought of those alternatives?"

Mr Rogers said: "We will include season ticket options where we consider those to be an appropriate and useful addition, which I’d have thought would be at most of the car parks."

