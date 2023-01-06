A grandmother who was left behind at a Travelodge hotel has made it onto the chain's list of the most unusual lost-and-found items of 2022.

A spokesperson for Travelodge said the elderly woman – called Gladys – was with three generations of her family staying overnight at the hotel in Keighley before a wedding in Manchester.

But in the morning rush to get ready her relatives managed to leave her behind.

The spokesperson said: "In all the confusion the grandsons forgot to take their beloved grandmother.

"Luckily the hotel team managed to get Gladys in a taxi and she arrived at the wedding in time for the ceremony."

Gladys was staying with her family at the Travelodge in Keighley. Credit: Google

The company released its annual list of unexpected items left behind, which also included 'Punch and Judy' puppets left in the Ferrybridge services site, an 18-carat gold necklace in Barnsley and a three foot ceramic horse in Middlesborough.

A collection of beach stones individually laid out to spell "Will you marry me?" was also left in the Scarborough hotel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.