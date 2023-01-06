'Grandmother' in Keighley among Travelodge's weirdest lost-and-found items 2022
A grandmother who was left behind at a Travelodge hotel has made it onto the chain's list of the most unusual lost-and-found items of 2022.
A spokesperson for Travelodge said the elderly woman – called Gladys – was with three generations of her family staying overnight at the hotel in Keighley before a wedding in Manchester.
But in the morning rush to get ready her relatives managed to leave her behind.
The spokesperson said: "In all the confusion the grandsons forgot to take their beloved grandmother.
"Luckily the hotel team managed to get Gladys in a taxi and she arrived at the wedding in time for the ceremony."
The company released its annual list of unexpected items left behind, which also included 'Punch and Judy' puppets left in the Ferrybridge services site, an 18-carat gold necklace in Barnsley and a three foot ceramic horse in Middlesborough.
A collection of beach stones individually laid out to spell "Will you marry me?" was also left in the Scarborough hotel.
