A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a primary school in Huddersfield on New Year's Day.

Officers arrested a 58-year-old man on Thursday, 5 January, in connection with the fire at Rowley Lane Junior and Infant School in Lepton on 1 January.

Fire crews responded but the school roof was left damaged while four sheds were seriously damaged.

The man has been released on bail while West Yorkshire Police continues its enquiry.

