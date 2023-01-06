Play Brightcove video

Enid Bakewell spoke to ITV News' Chris Dawkes

One of England women's 1973 cricket World Cup winners has proved age is no boundary as she continues to tour at the age of 82.

Enid Bakewell, from Kirkby in Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, was part of the team which won the title almost half a century ago.

She recently returned home from a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand with the East Anglian Veteran Ladies Cricket team.

"Well, we didn't win any games, but we made friends and certainly I knew some of the ones among our team who were all over seventies," she said.

"I can only bowl underarm at the moment, because my arm is naff and this one will only get me half way down the track."

The all-rounder's career saw her score thousands of runs and take hundreds of wickets. She was considered one of the greatest players of her generation.

Enid (centre) posing with team mates for an England team photo. Credit: ITV News

She was also part of the first women's team to play at Lords.

Speaking to ITV News, Enid described how, when she played for her country, she had to wear skirts on the field.

"Well, we did," she said. "And in fact when we had to kneel down we had to kneel down to make sure that they weren't four inch above the knees because presumably that was unladylike to wear anything that short."

Enid, an MBE recipient in 2019 for services to women's cricket, was also asked about her greatest achievement.

"Well, I think it was scoring the century in the first World Cup against Australia and actually being awarded the prize by Princess Anne and then of course taking my MBE," she said.

"I was elated that she gave me the MBE at Buckingham Palace."

So what's the secret to playing into her eighties?

"Well, I just still love the game. It's still, still really attractive to me and and it's a challenge."

