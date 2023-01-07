A three-year old girl was rescued from a burning house by neighbours after her mother dangled her from a bedroom window.

Bethany Andrews, was making tea at her home in Cleethorpes at around 7:45pm on Tuesday 3 January when her upstairs smoke alarm went off.

The 29-year-old mother raced upstairs to check on her daughter Everlyn, but was met with a huge cloud of black smoke.

After fighting through the smog, she found her daughter in one of the upstairs bedrooms cowering under a blanket.

But the fire had already spread to the front door so Bethany was forced to shatter a window on the top floor and scream for help.

"I could hear my daughter shouting from front bedroom so I followed the noise and found her hid in the corner under a blanket. At that point the fire had already burnt my face."

Her neighbours heard her cries and saw Bethany dangling her daughter out of the window. They managed to catch Everlyn and took her to safety.

Another neighbour then came along with long ladders and rescued Bethany.

Everlyn, 3, was rescued by neighbours. Credit: MEN Media

A short time later, emergency services arrived on the scene and administered oxygen to Everlyn before taking her and her mother to hospital to be checked over.

"The fire brigade have told us that it's a miracle we came out of this alive and with only a few cuts and bruises," Beth said.

"It's the most insane thing I've ever experienced in my whole life."

Investigations are continuing to find out how the fire at the house in Barcroft Street, although Humberside Fire and Rescue have confirmed it was accidental.

Bethany said: "I couldn't live through that again, my anxiety has gone through the roof.

"I'm baffled, I physically don't understand what could have lit that fire."

An investigation is still underway to find out what caused the blaze. Credit: MEN Media

The mother of four, lost nearly everything in the fire and has had to move into her uncles home with Everlyn.

Her other three children, who were with their father at the time of the incident, are staying elsewhere.

The local community has rallied round with people donating food, clothes and toys for the children.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family get back on their feet.

Local celebrity Thomas Turgoose, famed for starring in the 2006 film This is England, has wished the family well and said he'll be donating a collection of vouchers to them.

"It's been a whirlwind of emotions really," Bethany continued.

"I'm sad for everything I've lost but I'm also really grateful for how community has come together for us."

