A man died and a woman suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a car shortly after leaving a pub.

The pair were walking on a verge along the A645 near Drax village, North Yorkshire, before they were struck by a vehicle on the road itself.

The man, in his 40s, died at the scene following the incident at around 5.45pm on Saturday. The woman remains in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said the pair had been in the Huntsman pub and Drax Social Club around an hour before the incident.

A driver, a man in his 70s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses, but police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The force said they want to hear from anyone who saw a Nissan X-Trail in the area at the time of the incident.