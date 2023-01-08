A man has been arrested following a burglary at a Lincoln Theatre School.

The owners of the Curious Theatre School on Clasketgate are devastated after the theatre was ransacked.

Thieves broke into the building through the ceiling and stole thousands of pounds of equipment, used to help disadvantaged youngsters access the arts.

Owners, Sarah-Jane Honeywell and her husband Ayden Callaghan, who put on classes for children from all backgrounds, describe the school as a "safe space" for the 90 children that they teach and say they are all distraught that it will have to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Credit: MEN Media

Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday (4 January) who has now been released on bail while investigations continue.

Sarah said: "They took everything, set fire to things and left needles everywhere. There was also some blood upstairs, everything is just ransacked. There is even some graffiti just to top it all off.

"They've taken anything of value plus little things like tiaras we use for costumes. There's £35,000 worth of costumes that are utterly trashed."

She added: "We try to make the kids' dreams come true as much as possible which is why it's particularly gutting, nobody's been hurt but it's just really sad for them. We certainly won't be open next week which is when we were due to open, but hopefully we'll be open the week after.

"The police, the local community and the landlord have just been amazing. In that way, you go from seeing the worst parts of human nature to the very best of human nature."

One of the mums whose daughter attends the Curious Theatre School has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help the business get back on track.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We received a call at 12.52pm on 4 January with a report of a burglary taking place at a commercial property at Clasketgate, Lincoln.

"Officers arrived swiftly on scene and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of commercial burglary. He was later released on bail, and the investigation continues."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.