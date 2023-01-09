A woman has died after the car she was driving collided with another vehicle on Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road near Halifax this morning.

The 76-year-old was taken to hospital but died of her injuries after her white ford fiesta was involved in a collision with a grey Ford Prius travelling in the opposite direction.

It happened close to the junction with Score Hill as the woman drove towards Stone Chair roundabout at around 11.08am today (Monday).

The male driver of the Prius was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Roads Policing Unit is calling for any witnesses to contact PC 1819 Barron on 101 referencing police log 479 of January 9.

